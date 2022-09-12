Covid-19: Bulgaria says ready to begin administering Omicron boosters

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on September 12 that it was ready to begin administering booster vaccines adapted to target the Omicron BA.1 subvariant in addition to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

The ministry said in a statement that it has received 290 880 doses of the Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, and 1800 doses of the Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 vaccine, made by Moderna.

All district health inspectorates have been provided with “sufficient quantities” of the updated Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, with the process of supplying general practitioner doctors and vaccination points being underway, the ministry said.

Updated Moderna vaccines would be distributed to district health inspectorates “in the course of this week,” the ministry said, the ministry said.

The ministry said that it approved vaccination guidelines based on the recommendations of its expert council on Covid-19 vaccination, which envision using the adapted vaccines for booster jabs.

The original Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines, which are still effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death, will continue to be used for the initial vaccination cycle.

