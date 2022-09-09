The Sofia Globe

Bulgarian President expresses condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom and the world have lost a remarkable statesman who marked an entire era with her life and deeds, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev said in a letter to King Charles III, Bulgarian National Radio reported on September 9.

In the letter, announced the day after the death of the Queen, Radev said that Queen Elizabeth II ranks among the great personalities in history who had the opportunity to lead their people with wisdom and strong statesmanship in complex times of the historical development of humanity.

“The memory of my meeting and conversation with Her Majesty will remain unforgettable for me,” Radev said.

