British embassy Sofia opens book of condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

The British embassy in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is opening a book of condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the embassy said on September 9.

The book will be open on September 9 from 3pm to 5pm and from September 12 to 14 from 10am to 4pm.

If you would like to sign and leave a message in the book, please come to the British Residence on 36 Vasil Levski Boulevard in Sofia between those times, the embassy said.

You will be able to leave flowers, but please do not bring large or bulky items with you.

All those coming to the British Residence will be subject to security checks. Please bring an ID with you, the embassy said.

If you would like to send your condolences and are unable to sign the condolence book in person, you could do so online at www.royal.uk.

(Photo via the Facebook page of the British embassy)