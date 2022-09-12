Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 33 deaths, 3467 new cases

The deaths of 33 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 646, according to figures posted on September 12 on the unified information portal.

A total of 3467 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 248 200.

In the past week, the number of active cases has decreased by 576, from 12 000 to 11 424.

As of the September 12 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 121.8 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 160.45 a week ago.

There are 627 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 158 fewer than a week ago.

There are 35 in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the September 5 report.

A total of 54 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 690.

A total of 4 530 350 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4300 in the past week.

The report said that 2 070 322 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 711 in the past week.

A total of 872 564 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3364 in the past week, while 66 675 have received a second booster dose, including 1771 in the past week.

