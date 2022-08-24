The Sofia Globe

People 

Youngest pilot to fly around the world solo completes journey in Bulgaria

The Sofia Globe staff

Seventeen-year-old Mack Rutherford landed his ultralight aircraft at an airport in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on August 24, becoming the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world – and the youngest to do so in an ultralight.

His feats earn him a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Rutherford began his record-breaking journey in Bulgaria in March.

His aviation odyssey has taken him through 52 countries – on five continents – frequently in adverse conditions that tested his flying skills.

The previous record for the youngest person to fly around the world solo was set earlier in 2022 by Mack’s sister, Zara, 19, who made a stop in Sofia.

Mack Rutherford carried out his journey in a Shark, a high-performance ultralight aircraft manufactured in Europe.

The Shark has a cruising speed reaching 300 km/h, and the one that Rutherford flew – provided by his sponsor, Bulgaria-based IDSoft – was specially adapted for his journey.

More information about his flight: macksolo.com.

(Photo: The macksolo.com Facebook page)

The Sofia Globe staff

