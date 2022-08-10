The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s H1 2022 exports up 41%, imports 45.2% higher y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

In the first half of 2022, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 45.75 billion leva, about 41 per cent more than in January – June 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 10.

In June 2022, the total exports of goods added up to 8.7 billion leva, an increase of 51.8 per cent compared with June 2021.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in the first half of the year amounted to 51.9 billion leva (at CIF prices), 45.2 per cent more than in the same period of 2021.

In June 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 58.2 per cent compared with June 2021, adding up to 10.2 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – June 2022, amounting to 6.15 billion leva.

In June 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1.5 billion leva, the NSI said.

