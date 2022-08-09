Covid-19: Bulgaria eases mask-wearing rule

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev issued an order on August 9 easing the rules about mandatory wearing of protective masks.

From August 11, a protective face mask will have to be worn only in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, social services institutions, old-age homes and children’s institutions.

Masks will also be required when using public transport and at indoor public transport stations.

Children up to the age of six are exempted from the mask-wearing rule.

The Health Ministry said that Medzhidiev’s order was aimed at “unifying” anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria, in the view of the current stage of the spread of Covid-19.

The order will be in effect until August 18 inclusive.



The order also says that employers and managers must arrange anti-epidemic measures in the workplace, including regular ventilation and disinfection; not admitting people with signs of acute respiratory diseases, and instruction on proper hygiene.

If possible, employees may work remotely or there may be variable working hours.

At nurseries and kindergartens, there should be checks in the morning so that children with clinical symptoms of Covid-19 are not admitted.

Similarly, at social services institutions, old-age homes and children’s institutions, there must be daily checks to ensure that staff and users of the institutions who have Covid-19 symptoms are not admitted.

(Photo: US Air Force)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!