61% of Ukrainians given temporary protection in Bulgaria in June were female

Close to two-thirds of the Ukrainians granted temporary protection in Bulgaria in June 2022 were female, according to figures released on August 5 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

In the EU member states for which data are available, the majority of Ukrainians granted temporary protection were females, including girls, Eurostat said.

The largest number of females who received temporary protection were reported by Poland (41 675, or 69 per cent of the Ukrainians granted protection in Poland in June), Romania (6 400, or 62 per cent) and Bulgaria (4 255, or 61 per cent).

Ukrainian boys below 18 years old represented around half of the temporary protection requests granted in Slovenia (57 per cent), Romania (50 per cent), Malta and Denmark (both 49 per cent) while in Latvia (26 per cent) and Portugal (28 per cent) they represented around one-quarter of the requests.

In June 2022, among the EU member states for which data are available, Poland granted the highest number of temporary protection statuses to Ukrainians fleeing Ukraine (60 125) as a consequence of Russia’s invasion.

Poland was followed by Romania (10 360), Ireland (6985) and Bulgaria (6920).

While the overwhelming majority of people receiving temporary protection were Ukrainians, there were also citizens of other countries who received such status in the EU member states, for example 405 Russians in Poland and 2400 Nigerians and 410 Moroccans in Portugal, Eurostat said.

Compared with May 2022, the number of Ukrainians receiving temporary protection fell in all 19 EU member states with available data.

The largest decreases were observed in Poland (-35 960 people compared with May 2022), followed by Lithuania (-13 405), Bulgaria (-12 945) and Romania (-10 075).

Based on the available data as of June 30 2022, Poland had a total of 1.2 million Ukrainians benefitting from temporary protection.

Bulgaria (118 810 Ukrainian beneficiaries), France (64 970), Lithuania (48 960), Belgium (47 945) and Romania (43 550) were the other EU countries with the highest total numbers of Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection, Eurostat said.

Compared with the population of each EU country, the ratio of granted temporary protections per thousand inhabitants was low.

The highest ratio of Ukrainian citizens granted temporary protection in June 2022 was recorded in Poland (1.6 granted temporary protection per 1000 inhabitants), followed by Latvia (1.5), Ireland (1.4) and Lithuania (1.3).

Poland granted the highest number of temporary protections for Ukrainian children (persons under 18 years old), a total of 15 445 (equivalent to 26 per cent of Ukrainians granted protection in Poland in June 2022), followed by Romania with 3 815 (37 per cent) and Bulgaria with 1 790 (26 per cent).

Notably, in all countries for which June 2022 data are available, children below the age of 14 represented more than 70 per cent of all children granted temporary protection, Eurostat said.

The most recent update on Bulgaria’s dedicated portal on Ukrainians in Bulgaria said that since February 24, a total of 532 470 Ukrainians had entered the country.

A total of 85 483 Ukrainians had remained in Bulgaria, 21 092 were accommodated under the government’s humanitarian scheme, and 123 170 had been registered for temporary protection.

The data on the Bulgarian website dates from the beginning of August and has not been updated since the caretaker government took office on August 2.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service/ Lukasz Kobus)

