Eighteen districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones

Eighteen of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population, according to figures posted on August 2 on the unified information portal.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 national morbidity rate is 327.32 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 322.72 on August 1, and up from the 65.54 reported on July 1.

The 18 districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 red zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Plovdiv, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

The district with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is Sofia city, 467.86.

The remaining 10 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.99 per 100 000 population.

Of 10 204 tests registered in the past day, 2610 – about 25.58 per cent – proved positive.

The August 2 report said that there were 1000 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, with 59 in intensive care.

