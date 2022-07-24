Eight districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 red zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has risen in the past day from five to eight, according to figures posted on July 24 by the unified information portal.

The new entries in the red zone category are the districts of Gabrovo (253.38), Sofia district – as opposed to Sofia city (253.85) and Silistra (259.37).

They join the districts of Varna (the highest, at 390.51), Sofia city (366.67), Bourgas (339.12), Stara Zagora (274.47) and Pernik (281.3).

In the past day, the district of Veliko Turnovo, which had been the only district in Bulgaria classified as a green zone, has crossed the threshold to be classified as a yellow zone, with a 14-day morbidity rate of 100.14 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Veliko Turnovo is now one of 20 yellow zone districts in Bulgaria.

As of the July 24 update, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 245.06 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, compared with 238.4 as of the July 23 update. When this month began, the July 1 report said that Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 65.54 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The July 24 report said that in the past day, of 2841 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria, 822 – about 28.93 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

