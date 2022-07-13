Bulgaria’s exports in first five months of 2022 up 38.8% y/y

In January – May 2022, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to just more than 37 billion leva, about 38.8 per cent more than in January – May 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 13.

In May 2022, the total exports of goods added up to 8.2 billion leva, an increase of 60.7 per cent compared with May 2021.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2022 amounted to 41.7 billion leva (at CIF prices), 42.3 per cent more than in January – May 2021.

In May 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 49.3 per cent compared with May 2021, adding up to just more than nine billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – May 2022, amounting to 4.6 billion leva.

In May 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 740.9 million leva, the NSI said.

