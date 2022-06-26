Bulgaria eases requirements for foreign students admission to universities

Changes to an ordinance on the state requirements for admission of students to higher education institutions provide for Bulgarian universities to more easily accept foreign students, Bulgarian National Radio said on June 26.

The current requirement for presenting a medical certificate when applying to a Bulgarian university is dropped.

That had created obstacles for foreign student applying for university admission because it had to be ready a month before the date of application and certified by the relevant authorities in the foreign country, the report said.

So far, applicants have presented a copy of a high school diploma and a document from the country where the diploma was issued.

The changes in the ordinance allow Bulgarian universities to use the certificate for recognition of secondary education acquired in a school in a foreign country , which is issued by the Regional Department of Education on the basis of the documents submitted.

Further, higher education institutions must provide prior information about the subjects and entrance exams for the respective specialty.

This change is expected to facilitate prospective students by giving them more time to choose their studies, the report said.

(Photo of Sofia University: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

