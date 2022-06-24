Bulgarian far-right leader fined 3000 leva for attack on LGBTQI+ Rainbow Hub centre

Sofia City Court fined far-right extra-parliamentary party leader and former presidential candidate Boyan Rasate 3000 leva (about 1533 euro) after he was found guilty of leading a mob attack on the LGBTQI+ Rainbow Hub centre in Bulgaria’s capital city in October 2021, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) said on June 24.

Rasate was found guilty of grossly violating public order, but not guilty of inflicting light bodily harm motivated by hooliganism.

In addition to the 3000 leva fine, Rasate was ordered to pay 4000 leva court costs.

The attack took place two weeks before the first round of Bulgaria’s presidential elections, which was held on November 14. Rasate was eliminated at the first round, after getting 6798 votes – about 0.25 per cent.

BNR quoted Rasate as saying, after the court decision, that he would pay the fine when he could, because he was unemployed. The Sofia City Court’s decision is subject to appeal in the Sofia Appeal Court.

Activist Gloria Filipova said that she was assaulted by Rasate in the October 30 attack. The court found Rasate not guilty of assaulting Filipova, and dismissed her claim against him for damages.

The assault took place during a trans theme event at the centre.

On November 1, eleven foreign embassies in Bulgaria – those of the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom – issued a statement strongly condemning the October 30 attack on Sofia’s Rainbow Hub.

