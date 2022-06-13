Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 33 deaths in past week

The deaths of 33 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 196, going by the figures in the June 13 report on the unified information portal.

To date, 1166 901 cases of new coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, including 1045 in the past week.

According to the report, there are 68 667 active cases, 4481 fewer than the figure in the June 6 report.

As of June 13, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 31.36 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 35.32 on June 6.

There are 282 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 56 fewer than a week ago, with 26 in intensive care, six fewer than the figure in the June 6 report.

A total of 4 402 761 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2152 in the past week.

A total of 2 060 447 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 560 in the past week, while 760 693 have received a booster dose, including 1396 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

