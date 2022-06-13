Bulgaria’s exports in January – April 2022 up 33.6% y/y

In January – April 2022, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to more than 28.7 billion leva, 33.6 per cent more than in January – April 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 13, citing preliminary data.

In April 2022, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 7.6 billion leva, an increase of 29.6 per cent compared with April 2021, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – April 2022 was 32.6 billion leva (at CIF prices), 40.5 per cent more than in January – April 2021.

In April 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 37.5 per cent compared with April 2021, adding up to 8.3 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – April 2022, amounting to 3.8 billion leva.

In April 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 713.5 million leva.

Bulgaria’s exports in the first four months of 2021 stood at 21.26 billion leva, an increase of 16.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2020, the NSI said on June 11 last year, citing preliminary data.

In January – April 2020, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to about 18 billion leva, about 4.8 per cent less than January – April 2019, the NSI said on June 11 2020.

(Photo: ephe drin/freeimages.com)

