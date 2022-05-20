Bulgaria’s life expectancy in 2019 – 2021 dropped by a year

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Life expectancy at birth in Bulgaria, calculated for the period 2019 – 2021, is 73.6 years, down by a year compared with 2018 – 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 20.

Different mortality rates among males and females, as well as among urban and rural populations, resulted in differences in the life expectancy at birth for these population categories, the NSI said.

The life expectancy at birth for Bulgaria’s male population was 70.1 years, while for females it was 7.3 years higher, at 77.4 years, the NSI said.

The life expectancy of Bulgaria’s urban population (74.3 years) was 2.4 years higher than that of the rural (71.9 years).

Compared to 2011, life expectancy among Bulgaria’s urban population dropped by 0.3 years and among the rural population by 0.1 years.

Life expectancy at age 65 was 15.2 years. At 65, women in Bulgaria may expect to live a further 17.1 years and men a further 13 years. Compared to 2011, life expectancy at age 65 decreased by 0.3 years.

Life expectancy at birth varied from 70.5 years in the Vidin district to 75.5 years in the Kurdzhali district. In the district of Sofia city, it was 74.9 years, the NSI said.

(Photo: Hu Chen/unsplash)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below to become a patron of The Sofia Globe on patreon.com. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, becoming a patron means supporting independent journalism, and access to exclusive content:

Become a Patron!