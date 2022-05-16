EC launches phone helpline for those fleeing the war in Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission (EC) launched on May 16 a dedicated phone helpline in Ukrainian and Russian as well as all EU official languages to provide information and assist those fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EC said.

The EC, through the Europe Direct Contact Centre, has been answering questions in writing in both Ukrainian and Russian since the end of March and this service is now also available through the phone, the statement said.

The helpline aims to assist people fleeing Ukraine by answering their questions and providing a wide range of practical and useful information, from the conditions on entering and travelling in the EU, to access to rights and opportunities, such as education, jobs or healthcare.

The helpline can be contacted in Ukrainian and Russian within the EU at 00 800 6 7 8 9 10 11, where the service is free of charge, as well as from outside the EU at +32 22 99 96 96, where the international standard rate applies.

The helpline also offers a free-of-charge call back service, the EC said.

(Photo: Burst from Stocksnap)

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!