EU to provide further 500M euro for military support for Ukraine

The European Union will provide a new tranche of 500 more million euro to support Ukraine’s military, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on May 13 ahead of a G7 ministerial meeting in Germany.

This would make about two billion euro in total, Borrell said, describing it as “new impetus for military support”.

Asked if the new 500 million euro could be used for financing fighter jets for Ukraine, Borrell said: “You cannot provide a lot of fighter jets with 500 million euro.

“This 500 million euro will be allocated for heavy arms. We are at the moment providing armoured vehicles, tanks, heavy artillery, ammunition – the things needed for this kind of war,” he said.

Borrell expressed confidence that agreement could be reached in the EU on an embargo against Russian oil.

“On Monday, the Foreign Affairs Ministers will deal with it, and I will provide a new political impetus for an agreement. I am sure we will have an agreement – we need this agreement, and we will have it,” Borrell said.

“Because we have to get rid of the oil dependency on Russia.

“We have to understand the specific circumstances of every one of the 27 member states.”

Borrell said that if there was no agreement at the level of EU countries’ ambassadors, on May 16, EU foreign ministers would “have to provide the political impetus”.

“I will take very much care of that,” he said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

