Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 55 deaths registered in past week

The deaths of 55 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 973, according to the May 9 report by the unified information portal.

Nearly half of the deaths, 27, were recorded on May 4 and included delayed reporting of fatalities that occurred over the April 30-May 2 long weekend. No deaths were recorded on May 7, the first such instance since July 2021.

To date, 1 159 301 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 2330 in the past week.

There are 132 956 active cases, a decrease of 8803 in the past week.

As of May 9, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 89.24 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 108.78 on May 2.

There are 737 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 129 fewer than a week ago, with 78 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the May 2 report.

Thirty-eight medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 24 464.

A total of 4 386 339 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3606 in the past week.

A total of 2 056 698 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 866 in the past week, while 749 341 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2491 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

