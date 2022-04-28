Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 8 deaths, 741 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 887, according to the April 28 report by the unified information portal.

Of 9977 tests done in the past day, 741 – about 7.42 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 155 387 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 147 908 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 4616 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 5349 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 970 592.

As of April 28, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 109.52 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 108.16 on April 27 and from from 104.49 on April 26.

There are 937 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 138 newly admitted. There are 97 in intensive care, five fewer than the figure in the April 27 report.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 402.

A total of 4 379 356 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1337 in the past day.



A total of 2 055 194 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 250 in the past day, while 744 343 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1004 in the past day.

