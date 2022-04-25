Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, five deaths, 237 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 854, according to the April 25 report by the unified information portal.

Of 2043 tests done in the past day, 237 – about 11.6 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 153 129 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 156 682 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 181 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 51 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 959 593.

As of April 25, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 111.63 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 112.04 on April 24.

There are 897 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 24 newly admitted. There are 105 in intensive care, unchanged from the figure in the April 24 report.

To date, 24 366 medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, with one additional case in the past day.

A total of 4 376 568 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including just 11 in the past day, which was the Orthodox Easter Sunday, the third day of a four-day holiday weekend.

A total of 2 054 606 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including six in the past day, while 742 326 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including five in the past day.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

