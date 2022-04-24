Sixty-seven Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in past week

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 67 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 849, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on April 24.

This is Bulgaria’s lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week since 2022 began and the lowest since mid-August 2021.

A total of 3667 new cases were confirmed in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 1 152 892.

There are 156 501 active cases, 7441 fewer than a week ago.

As of April 24, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 112.04 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 117.75 on April 23 and down from 126.83 a week ago.

There are 907 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 156 fewer than a week ago. There are 105 in intensive care, a decrease of 13 compared with the figure in the April 17 report.

Seventy-five medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 24 365.

A total of 4 376 557 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 5670 in the past week, including 57 in the past day, which was the second day of a four-day holiday weekend.

A total of 2 054 600 people have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 936 in the past week, including nine in the past day.

A total of 742 321 have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 4360 in the past week, including 45 in the past day.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

