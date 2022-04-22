Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 11 deaths, 631 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eleven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 838, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on April 22.

Of 10 011 tests done in the past day, 631 – about 6.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 152 251 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 156 124 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 835 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1455 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 959 289.

As of April 22, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 117.5 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 118.5 on April 21.

There are 893 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 45 in the past day. There are 111 in intensive care, five fewer than the figure in the April 21 report.

Fifteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 364.

A total of 4 376 412 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1361 in the past day.

A total of 2 054 572 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 232 in the past day, while 742 218 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1043 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

