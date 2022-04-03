Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 136 deaths in past week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 136 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 565, according to figures in the April 3 report.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria since 2022 began, and includes 11 deaths registered in the past day.

To date, 1 140 453 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 7351 in the past week. This is the lowest number of new cases in a week in Bulgaria since the year began.

There are 177 615 active cases, 11 807 fewer than the figure in the March 27 report.

As of April 3, Bulgaria’s 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is 242.01 out of 100 000 population, down from 302.55 a week ago.

There are 1851 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 194 fewer than a week ago, with 205 in intensive care, 36 fewer than a week ago.

A total of 109 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 24 083.

A total of 4 353 674 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 18 711 in the past week, including 339 on Saturday.

According to the April 3 report, 2 050 852 people have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 1592 compared with the figure in the March 27 report.

A total of 724 711 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 6545 in the past week.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, out of the total population of Bulgaria, 30 per cent have received at least a single dose of vaccine, 29.5 per cent have completed the primary course and 10.3 per cent have received a booster dose of vaccine.

The ECDC said that across the EU-EEA area, 75.2 per cent of the population had received at least a single dose of vaccine, 72.4 per cent had completed the primary course and 52.5 per cent had received a booster dose.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!