Bulgaria to pay 70 leva Easter bonus to pensioners

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has agreed to pay an Easter bonus of 70 leva (about 36 euro) each to all of the country’s pensioners, a government statement on April 2 said.

The additional amount will be paid regardless of the sum of the pension received and will reach more than two million pensioners, the statement said.

The funds are being provided through an additional transfer of more than 142.8 million leva from the state social security budget, it said.

It has been practice in Bulgaria for several years, under a succession of governments, for pensioners in Bulgaria to receive bonuses at Easter.

Currently, all pensioners in Bulgaria are receiving a monthly “Covid supplement” of 60 leva, which will continue until the end of June 2022.

Until the end of June, pensioners who get vaccinated against Covid-19 are eligible for a one-off supplement of 75 leva.

According to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, in 2022 the average pension will reach 573.76 leva (about 293 euro), not counting the 60 leva “Covid supplement”.

From July 1, all pensions granted by the end of 2021 will increase by 6.1 per cent, the ministry said.

