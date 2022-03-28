Bulgarian Navy investigates after new report of sea mine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Navy is sending a helicopter to investigate after a Turkish vessel reported a sea mine about 37 nautical miles east of Cape Galata, the Ministry of Defence said on March 28.

The ministry said that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna had received a report about the sea mine at about 6am.

“The Navy will inspect the area by helicopter and, if necessary, send a ship with a special group to destroy the mine,” the ministry said.

Cape Galata is on Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast, near Varna.

Earlier on March 28, as The Sofia Globe reported, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence said that a sea mine had been found in waters off Iğneada, close to Bulgaria’s southern coastal border at Rezovo, in the early hours of March 28.

(Photo of Cape Galata: Svilen Enev)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!