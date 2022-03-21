Bulgaria’s government: More than 20 registration points for temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

Share this: Facebook

There are already more than 20 points in Bulgaria where registration cards are issued for temporary protection for those fleeing the war in Ukraine, the government said on March 21.

In addition to the two border checkpoints near Rousse and Durankulak, the document can be obtained at the Central Railway Station in Sofia, as well as at Interior Ministry regional offices in Nessebur, Pomorie, Bourgas, Svilengrad and Blagoevgrad, the government statement said.

The map of new locations is constantly updated on the government portal set up to assist Ukrainian refugees.

The statement said that so far, more than 100 000 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria, of whom close to 50 000 have remained in the country.

About 1500 had sought temporary protection and 700 had sought international protection.



More than 25 000 people had been provided with accommodation through the scheme whereby the government pays 40 leva per person per day to the place of accommodation.



Ninety-nine places of accommodation, with a total capacity of close to 21 000 beds, had registered to participate.



The statement said that everything necessary for the medical care of those arriving in Bulgaria was provided by the Ministry of Health. It said that there was a telephone line for referral to medical institutions.



Children will be included in the specially prepared immunisation calendar, compliant with the Ukrainian one, in order to be able to meet the health requirements for entering a kindergarten or school.



It said that the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy was providing support through the social assistance directorate to those who apply for it.

Those who apply for support receive a one-off payment of 375 leva.

If they are still in the country during the next heating season, they will receive heating assistance, and if they are accompanied by their children, at-risk persons are entitled to additional payment, the statement said.



The statement said that the Innovation Ministry was negotiating with Bulgarian employers.

It was expected that 200 000 jobs would be available.



The government said that the fire protection and civil defence directorate was providing transport from initial reception areas to places of accommodation.



It said that Bulgaria and 24 other EU countries were providing temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war.



According to figures posted by the UN refugee agency, as of March 20 close to 3.5 million people had fled Ukraine, where Russia’s attacks on civilians have been widely denounced as war crimes.

Of those who have fled Russia’s war on Ukraine, more than two million have gone to Poland, more than 535 000 to Romania and more than 365 000 to Moldova.

The Bulgarian government said that the EU had approved a proposal to allow EU countries to use unspent funds from operational programmes up to 2020 to cover temporary protection status.

Bulgaria had such funds, the statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)

