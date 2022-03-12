Bulgaria’s PM holds talks in Antalya with Turkish President Erdoğan

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 12, a Bulgarian government statement said.

The statement said that highlights of the talks were the good-neighbourly relations between Bulgaria and Turkey, as well as the desire for more active co-operation in the energy sector, in the field of economy, infrastructure and defence.

Petkov and Erdoğan noted the progress and good work during the bilateral meetings of transport ministers and the efforts taken to alleviate border traffic, the statement said.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to improve transport connectivity and build and improve road connections, including between Plovdiv and Istanbul.

The statement said that Erdoğan congratulated Petkov on the Bulgarian government’s will to fight corruption and reform the judiciary. The two agreed that these policies will attract more investors.



(Photo: government.bg)

