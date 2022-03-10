Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 31 deaths, 1920 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 995, according to the March 10 report by the unified information portal.

Of 16 525 tests done in the past day, 1920 – about 11.61 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 107 888 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 205 680 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1887 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3776 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 866 213.

As of March 10, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 394.95 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 416.51 on March 9.

There are 2744 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 254 newly admitted. There are 365 in intensive care, eight fewer than the figure in the March 9 report.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 568.

So far, 4 317 192 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2691 in the past day.

A total of 2 051 307 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 870 in the past day, while 698 796 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1758 in the past day.

