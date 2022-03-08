Volunteers who speak Russian, Ukrainian or English needed for Plovdiv-Ukraine district HQ

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Recruitment of volunteers who speak Russian, Ukrainian or English, needed for the new Plovdiv-Ukraine district headquarters, is beginning immediately, district governor Yordan Ivanov said on March 8.

The district headquarters will operate as a one-stop shop to assist those who have come to Plovdiv, fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The headquarters will have representatives of numerous institutions – the Interior Ministry’s Migration Directorate, the State Agency for National Security, regional health inspectorate, Sveti Georgi University Hospital, the regional department of education, Plovdiv municipality (representing all municipalities in the district), the State Agency for Refugees, the Labour Bureau, Labour Inspectorate, Employment Agency, Tourism Ministry and the Bulgarian Red Cross.

Ivanov said that all the representatives of the institutions would work in one hall.

He said that the headquarters is looking for a large hall in Plovdiv to operate or receive the expected buses with refugees. There were several options and all of them were being considered in detail, with a decision expected by the end of the day.

Ivanov said that the headquarters was building a database of job vacancies, accommodation and everything else that the refugees need.

The headquarters is expected to become operational on March 9.

The telephone numbers of the district crisis headquarters are 032/605 515 and 032/605 550.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!