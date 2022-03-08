Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 91 deaths, 2462 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 91 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 923, according to the March 8 report by the unified information portal.

Of 21 858 tests done in the past day, 2462 – about 11.26 per cent – proved positive.

March 8 2022 marks the second anniversary of the first announcement of a positive test for Covid-19 in Bulgaria. To date, 1 103 788 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

There are 207 723 active cases, a decrease of 3523 compared with the figure in the March 7 report.

The report said that in the past day, 5894 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 860 142.

As of March 8, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 452.47 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 486.92 on March 7.

There are 2966 patients in hospital, 206 fewer than the figure in the March 7 report, with 374 in intensive care, a decrease of 39 in the past day.

Forty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 505.

So far, 4 312 603 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2105 in the past day.

A total of 2 049 790 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 797 in the past day, while 695 856 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1243 in the past day.

