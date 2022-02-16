Bulgaria’s Plovdiv, Gabrovo districts ease anti-epidemic measures

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Plovdiv district operational headquarters has announced an easing of a number of anti-epidemic measures with effect from February 21.

This follows the region in which the Plovdiv district falls being reclassified from stage three to stage two according to the criteria used by the government in the plan to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of February 21, the rule that restaurants may be open only from 5am to 10pm falls away, while the limitation of using no more than 50 per cent of capacity remains in place.

All pupils in the Plovdiv district will return to in-person classes as of that date.

Planned admissions to, and operations in, hospitals will be allowed to resume.

The requirement that minors may visit shopping malls only if accompanied by an adult remains in force.

In the Gabrovo district, all pupils will return to in-person classes as of February 21.

Planned admission to, and operations in, hospitals in the Gabrovo district will resume as of that date.

Pupils at all schools in the Veliko Turnovo district will resume in-person learning as of February 21, the district Covid headquarters decided, according to a report by Bulgarian National Radio.

In the Sliven district, the period in which pupils will rotate between distance and in-person learning has been extended by a week, until February 27.

(Archive photo of Plovdiv’s Kapana district: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!