Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 187 deaths, 6130 new cases registered

The deaths of 187 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 34 591, according to the February 15 report by the unified information portal.

Of 35 342 tests done in the past day, 6130 – about 17.34 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 042 954 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 256 767 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1483 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 7426 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 256 767.

As of February 15, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1315.53 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1373.66 on February 14.



There are 5954 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 939 newly admitted. There are 605 in intensive care, 11 fewer than the figure in the February 14 report.

In the past day, 99 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to 22 460 to date.

So far, 4 249 259 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3813 in the past day.

A total of 2 028 663 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1501 in the past day, while 656 760 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2070 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 14, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.8 per cent, of full vaccination 29.5 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.4 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.3 per cent, of full vaccination 70.8 per cent and of a booster dose, 47.5 per cent.

