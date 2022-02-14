Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 45 deaths, 1539 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 45 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 404, according to the February 14 report by the unified information portal.

Of 10 061 tests done on Sunday, 1539 – about 15.29 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 036 824 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 258 250 are active.

The number of active cases has decreased by 1654 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3148 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 744 170.

As of February 14, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1373.66 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1389.03 on February 13.

There are 6236 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 203 newly admitted. There are 616 in intensive care, 11 fewer than the figure in the February 13 report.

In the past day, 19 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 22 361.

So far, a total of 4 245 453 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1000 in the past day.

A total of 2 027 162 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 354 in the past day, while 654 690 have received a booster dose, including 553 in the past day.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

