Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 631 deaths, 42 030 new cases

A total of 631 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 359, according to figures in the February 13 report by the unified information portal.

The death toll includes 45 people in the past day, according to the report.

To date, 1 035 285 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 42 030 in the past week.

There are 259 904 active cases, 275 more than the figure in the February 6 report.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1389.03 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1421.56 on February 12 and down from 1675.31 on February 6.

There are 6224 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 12 more than the figure in the February 6 report. A total of 627 are newly admitted.

There are 627 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, 42 more than the figure in last week’s report.

In the past week, 894 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 22 342.

So far, 4 244 454 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 40 190 in the past week, including 2001 in the past day.

A total of 2 026 808 people have completed the vaccination course, an increase of 15 271 in the past week, including 745 in the past day, while 654 137 have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 21 875 in the past week, including 1077 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 11, the uptake of at least a single dose of vaccine among the total population of Bulgaria was 29.7 per cent, of full vaccination 29.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.2 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.3 per cent, of full vaccination 70.8 per cent and of a booster dose, 47.2 per cent.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

