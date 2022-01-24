Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 32 deaths, 2847 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 32 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the total to 32 636, according to the January 24 report by the unified information portal.

Of 13 268 tests done on Sunday, 2847 – about 21.45 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 877 381 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 200 978 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1443 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1249 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 643 767.

There are 5216 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 258 newly admitted. There are 547 in intensive care, an increase of three compared with the figure in the January 23 report.

Seventy-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 19 503.

So far, 4 095 421 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3737 in the past day.

A total of 1 976 308 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 472 in the past day, while 569 133 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1255 in the past day.

The unified information portal said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1426.72 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1376.79 on January 23.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

