Covid-19 dark red zones in Bulgaria rise to 17

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has risen to 17, according to the January 11 update by the unified information portal.

As a whole, Bulgaria is above the dark red zone threshold, with a national morbidity rate of 739.96 out of 100 000, up from 660.69 on January 10.

The 17 dark red zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in the city of Sofia, 1227.98 out of 100 000 population.

Ten districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Montana, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, where the morbidity rate is 146.78 out of 100 000.

(Illustration, with the dark red zone districts coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!