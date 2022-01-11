Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 116 deaths, 6761 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 116 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 672, according to the January 11 report by the unified information portal.

Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, close to 95 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 41 983 tests done in the past day, 6761 – about 16.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 787 178 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 134 574 are active. The number of active cases increased by 5717 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 928 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 620 932.

There are 5219 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 861 newly admitted. There are 570 in intensive care, an increase of 58 in the past day.

Fifty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 466.

So far, 3 879 558 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 22 888 in the past day.

A total of 1 945 548 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3977 in the past day, while 405 133 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 16 489 in the past day.

