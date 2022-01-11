Bulgaria reduces Covid-19 isolation, quarantine periods

Share this: Facebook

An order issued on January 11 by Bulgaria’s Health Minister Assena Serbezova cuts, with immediate effect, the mandatory isolation period for people with confirmed Covid-19 from 14 days to 10.

Close contact persons of a proven case of new coronavirus infection are subject to seven-day quarantine from the date of their last contact with the confirmed case. Previously the period was 10 days.

Serbezova’s order says that a regional health inspectorate director may revoke the quarantine of a close contact person if that person has received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

This is on condition that the close contact person e-mails the regional health inspectorate a negative result of a PCR test done after 72 hours from the start of the quarantine. The quarantine will be revoked within 24 hours after the test result is presented.

Serbezova’s order also abolishes the mandatory 14-day isolation after discharge from a medical institution.

Existing isolation and quarantine orders remain in effect until the expiry of the term indicated in them.

