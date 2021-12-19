Armenia wins Junior Eurovision 2021

Share this: Facebook

Armenia’s contestant Maléna and her song Qami Qami won the 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Paris on December 19, with a grand total of 224 points combined from the audience vote and jury vote.

Second place went to Poland’s Sara James, 218 points, and third to France’s Enzo, 187 points.

Bulgaria’s duo Denislava Dimitrova and Martin Stoyanov and their song Voice of Love came in 16th, tying with Spain’s entrant Levi Diaz at 77 points, classified as 15th place, both countries with 77 points. Nineteen countries took part in this year’s Junior Eurovision.

Viewers from 199 countries around the globe took part in the online voting.

