Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 35 deaths, 456 new cases registered

The deaths of 35 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 082, according to the December 20 report by the unified information portal.

Of 15 637 tests done in the past day, 456 – about 2.91 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 724 793 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 96 008 are active. The number of active cases increased by 180 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 241 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 598 703.

There are 4613 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 139 newly admitted. There are 527 in intensive care, five fewer than the figure in the December 19 report.

The report said that no medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the total to date at 17 880.

So far, 3 587 678 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3919 on Sunday.

A total of 1 872 504 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1443 in the past day, while 218 270 have received a booster dose, including 1965 in the past day.

