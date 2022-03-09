European Commission launches webpage for people fleeing the war in Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said that it had on March 8 launched a webpage containing information for people fleeing the war in the Ukraine.

“So far, the war in Ukraine has forced over two million people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance,” the Commission said.

“Many more displaced people are on the move both inside and outside the country and are in need of shelter and basic information about their rights when coming to the EU.”

The website contains information about crossing the border, rights on arrival and information about onward travel.

The webpage is available here in English and the Ukrainian-language version will be available on March 10, the European Commission said.

In other announcements by the European Commission on March 9 related to Russia’s war on Ukraine:

The European Commission was holding on March 9 the first meeting of the newly established European food security crisis preparedness and response mechanism (EFSCM) to discuss the food security impact of the energy and input price increase and impact of the war in Ukraine.

Composed of national experts of EU and neighbouring non-EU countries, as well as representatives of farmers and fishers, food processors, traders, retailers, consumers, food banks, food transportation services, logistics and infrastructure, inputs and packaging industries, this group follows on the contingency plan for food supply and food security in times of crisis adopted in November 2021 under the Farm to Fork Strategy, the Commission said.

The Commission and the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) worked together to define a first set of measures to safeguard protection of intellectual property in Ukraine, a statement said.

The EUIPO will safeguard Ukrainian intellectual property rights in the European Union by providing full support to Ukrainian customers while the situation prevents normal communication.

“Concretely, the EUIPO has issued a one-month extension of time limit from February 24 for all parties in proceedings before the Office having their residence or registered office in Ukraine, and will review the need for further extensions and additional measures as we move forward,” the Commission said.

The EUIPO will suspend all technical cooperation with the Russian and Belorussian intellectual property offices, including the Eurasian Patent Organisation (EAPO).

In Addition, EUIPO will ensure that intellectual property rights originating from Crimea are not falsely registered as coming from Russia, the statement said.

“Moreover, on request of the Commission, the EUIPO will coordinate with national and regional intellectual property offices on how they can jointly help the Ukrainians in these difficult times by taking measures to prevent the loss or misappropriation of their intellectual property rights and suspend all technical cooperation with the Russian and Belorussian intellectual property offices,” it said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

