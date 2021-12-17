Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Vaccines for five- to 11-year-olds arrive on December 20

Share this: Facebook

Vaccines against Covid-19 for children aged five to 11 will arrive in Bulgaria on December 20, Health Minister Assena Serbezova said.

The vaccines are multidose, Serbezova said.

“Guidelines are currently being developed by the regional health inspectorates, which will be followed. You know that there are over 360 vaccination points, probably all of them will be suitable for these procedures,” she told reporters in Parliament.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on November 25 that its human medicines committee had recommended granting an extension of indication for the Comirnaty vaccine (developed by BioNTech and Pfizer) against Covid-19 to include its use in children aged five to 11.

Up to now, Bulgaria has been vaccinating over-12s against Covid-19.

The December 17 update by the unified information portal showed that of the 1 862 639 people in Bulgaria who had completed the vaccination cycle, 5616 were in the 12 to 14 age group, 6382 in the 15 to 16 age group and 30 061 in the 17 to 19 age group.

The age group with the largest number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle is the 60 to 69 age group, 352 431, followed by the 40-49 group, 349 850, and the 50-59 group, 340 967, the report said.

(Archive photo: Sofia municipality)

