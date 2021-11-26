Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 113 deaths, 2370 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 113 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 27 891, according to the November 26 report by the unified information portal.

Of 30 737 tests in the past day, 2370 – about 7.71 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 684 922 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 105 178 active cases, 751 fewer than the figure in the November 25 report.

The report said that in the past day, 3008 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 551 853.

There are 6758 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 609 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 787 in intensive care, 10 fewer than the figure in the November 25 report.

Thirty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 234.

To date, 3 262 433 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 21 122 in the past day.

A total of 1 737 588 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 11 858 in the past day, while 79 155 have received a booster dose, including 5170 in the past day.

