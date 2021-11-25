Intelligent Music Project and Ronnie Romero will represent Bulgaria at Eurovision 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Rock band Intelligent Music Project will represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest in the Italian city of Turin in May 2022, it was announced on November 25.

The song that the band will be taking to the contest is Intention, with music and lyrics by Milen Vrabevski.

The band’s lead vocalist will be Chilean rock singer Ronnie Romero, who is also the current vocalist of Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow.

The line-up of the rest of the band is Stoyan Yankoulov – appearing at Eurovision for the third time – Bisser Ivanov, X-Factor Bulgaria winner Slavin Slavchev, Ivo Stefanov and Dimiter Sirakov.

Next year will be the 14th time that Bulgaria takes part in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Vrabevski said that the song Intention “speaks of the personal struggle in our thoughts and minds to break free from old patterns of belief and behaviour that hold us back”.

The official release of the song and the video will be at the beginning of December on public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television’s BNT1 channel.

Vrabevski created Intelligent Music Project in 2011 as a Bulgarian supergroup. He is the group’s producer, composer and lyricist.

Over the years some of the most popular rock musicians in the world have contributed to the group’s albums: Simon Phillips (TOTO, Protocol), Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow, Black Sabbath), Joseph Williams (TOTO), John Payne (ex-Asia), John Lawton (Uriah Heep, Lucifer’s Friend), Carl Sentence (Nazareth), Nathan East (Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, etc.), Todd Sucherman (Styx) and Tim Pierce (who has worked with, among others, Joe Cocker and Michael Jackson).

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!