Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 196 deaths, 3207 new cases

A total of 196 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 25 950, according to the November 12 report by the unified information portal.

Of 32 813 tests in the past day, 3207 – about 9.77 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 650 063 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 113 229 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 942 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3953 people were registered as having recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 510 884.

There are 8329 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 780 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 755 patients in intensive care, a decrease of five in the past day.

Ninety medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 602.

The report said that a total of 3 035 555 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 22 393 in the past day.

A total of 1 602 186 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 13 195 in the past day, while 36 598 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2973 in the past day.

