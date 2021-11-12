Bulgaria’s January – September 2021 exports up 22.4% y/y

Share this: Facebook

In January – September 2021, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 49 468.9 million leva, 22.4 per cent more than in January – September 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 12, citing preliminary data.

In September 2021, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 5 975.6 million leva, an increase of 22.4 per cent compared with September 20, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – September 2021 was 54 871.9 million leva (at CIF prices), 26 per cent more than in January – September 2020.

In September 2021, the total imports of goods increased by 22.9 per cent compared with September 2020, adding up to 6 590 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – September 2021, amounting to 5 403.0 million leva.

In September 2021, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 614.4 million leva, the NSI said.

