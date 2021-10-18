Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 43 deaths, 1000 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 43 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 274, according to the October 18 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of those who had died in the past day, 95.35 per cent had not been vaccinated.

Of 5683 tests done in the past day, 1000 – about 17.59 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 540 619 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 60 485 are active. The number of active cases rose by 453 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 504 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 457 860.

There are 6074 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The number of newly-hospitalised patients is 167, the report said. A total of 512 are in intensive care, unchanged from the figure in the October 17 report.

Three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 071.

The report said that to date, 2 628 498 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 1791 on Sunday.

So far, 1 384 919 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 955 on Sunday, according to the report.

To date, a total of 7980 people have received a booster dose of vaccine.

