Covid-19: Bulgaria exceeds ‘dark red zone’ threshold

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate has crossed the dark red zone threshold, according to figures posted on October 18 by the unified information portal.

In terms of criteria in use by Bulgaria’s Health Ministry since July, classification as a dark red zone means a morbidity rate, on a 14-day basis, of 500 or more out of 100 000 population. As of October 18, the figure for Bulgaria is 500.61.

Individually, 11 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are dark red zones, some exceeding the threshold significantly.

The morbidity rate is highest in the Vidin district, 877.95 per 100 000 population.

Per 100 000 population, the morbidity rates in the other dark red zone districts are Varna 568.57, Gabrovo 790.26, Kyustendil 679.13, Montana 768.77, Pernik 855.3, Sliven 575.18, Sofia district 587.9, Sofia city 696.8, Stara Zagora 564.23 and Dobrich 500.3.

A district that last week was a dark red zone has dropped below the threshold: Yambol’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is now 499.63.

Only two districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 population: Kurdzhali (128.12) and Pleven (242.46).

The remaining 15 districts in Bulgaria are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population, according to the figures posted by the unified information portal.

