Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 87 deaths, 2091 new cases

Eighty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 969, according to the October 2 report by the Health Ministry.

Of 22 340 tests in the past day, 2091 – about 9.35 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 504 253 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 45 056 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1097 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 907 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 438 228.

There are 5182 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 19 compared with the figure in the October 1 report, with 463 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Twenty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 530.

The report said that in the past day, 7051 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 546 712.

A total of 1 335 039 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 4840 in the past day.

